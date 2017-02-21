The Indiana Senate has voted down a measure that would’ve made the Superintendent of Public Instruction an appointed position.
It failed yesterday on a 23-to-26 vote.
Those who opposed the measure said they were worried about the lack of qualifications required by the legislation, as well as taking power from the people.
Similar legislation was passed by House lawmakers yesterday.
Indiana Senate Votes Down Appointment of State Schools Superintendent
