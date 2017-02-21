KC Commissioners’ Hearing Set for Tomorrow NIght at Courthouse

The Knox County Commissioners will hold their next session tomorrow night at the Courthouse. The meeting has been moved due to the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday.

A special hearing will start the evening at six-45 pm. The special meeting will concern 15 properties the County intends to turn over to non-profit agencies representing the Cities of Vincennes and Bicknell. Ten of the 15 will be handled by the Bicknell Bulldog Development Corporation, with the other five going to the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission.

All 15 properties are in line for demolition and re-development as part of an overall blight elimination program in both cities.

After tomorrow night’s public hearing, the Knox County Commissioners will hold their second regular session of the month. The regular Commissioners’ session is scheduled to start at seven p-m on Wednesday night.

Both meetings are open to the public.