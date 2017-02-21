Mayor Yochum Considering Youth Council in State of the City

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum plans to unwrap details of a “Youth Council” at his State of the City meeting. The annual address is tenatively set to follow the Vincennes City Council meeting on Monday, February 27th.

Mayor Yochum believes the Youth Council is a good way to interest high school students in public service…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/21060519/NEW0000_Joe-Yochum-cut-1_oq...-MAYOR_0-00-11.859.mp3

Yochum says the school-selected Youth Council members will make a real difference in City government…