Ronald Dean Wilson, 68, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday February 20, 2017. Ronnie was born on January 20, 1949 in Vincennes.

Ronnie retired form Dumes in 2011 after several years of being employed there. He loved his family, enjoyed fishing, hunting, television, NASCAR and treasured his Harley. Ronnie always enjoyed tormenting and playing jokes on people as well. Ronnie proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Paula Wilson of forty-eight years and two daughters, Tina Eck and Tiffany N. Wilson; and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Jersie Eck. Also surviving are his extended family, Nathalie Matlock, Aldon Roy Phillips, and Patti and Lowell Spits. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Bluebelle Wilson.

Funeral services for Ronnie will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway with Pastor Jim Evans officiating. There will be a graveside immediately following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with Ronnies family from 11 am until the hour of service time of 1:00 pm at the funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to Ronnie’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.