Two Vincennes Residents Arrested on Drug Charges in Drugstore Parking Lot

Vincennes City Police arrested two suspects after a drug discovery in a traffic stop in the parking lot of C-V-S Pharmacy. The pharmacy is located at 1500 Hart Street.

Officers found various drugs in the possession of both 38 year-old Kimberly Brown and 39 year-old Gregory Riley. Brown is charged with maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of parpaphernalia. Riley faces counts of visiting a common nuisance, possesion of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. He was also found wanted on Knox Superior Court Two warrants for possession of both marijuana and paraphernalia. The warrants were filed in May of last year.

Both Brown and Riley were booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man following a call to a home in the 700-block of Perry.

Officers responded to a domestic argument involving 26 year-old Brandon Bond. Police claim Bond did not calm down after being ordered to several times by police. When officers tried to arrest Bond, they claim he struggled with them, and struck an officer before being subdued.

Bond is charged with battery on a police officer, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. He was booked into the Knox County Jail.