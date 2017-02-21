Work Planned for Early March on Tri-Level Split of U-S 41/50

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to start work again on the tri-level split of U-S 41 and U-S 50 in early March. Construction crews gave the project the winter off, but warmer than normal temperatures will allow the work to re-start in a couple of weeks.

Indiana Department of Transportation director Jason Tiller says some touch-up work is planned for the tri-level split this season. Tiller knows the long-term weather forecast continues to be good for early-season road repairs.

Work began last year to repair and improve the tri-level split area.