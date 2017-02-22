Knox County Arrests

Vincennes Police arrested 39 year old Hans Wheatley last night on charges of OWI with a prior conviction in the last 5 years, a driving while suspended infraction and improper brake lights. Wheatley was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes Police arrested 27 year old Brandon Bond yesterday on battery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct charges. Bond was booked into the Knox County Jail on $4000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested 65 year old William Shake on battery, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement charges. Shake was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested 57 year old Terry Wilson on a habitual traffic violator for life charge yesterday. Wilson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $10,000 bond.

State Police arrested 45 year old Brent Howell of Bruceville yesterday on an out of county warrant. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.