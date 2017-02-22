Knox County Library Board – Bloebaum-Fuller Sale

Knox County Library Board president Yvette Kirchoff presented an idea to the Board to sell the Bloebaum-Fuller Building. Board members approved appraisals toward an auction of the property; the Board would have the right to reject the winning bid if it were too low.

Kirchoff wants to use funds raised from the building’s sale toward two projects. One project Kirchoff wants is a lit, enclosed waiting area at roadside on the Library’s property; the other is a sound system upgrade for the Fortnightly Club. Kirchoff believes the enclosed waiting area would benefit an under-served part of the community; she also feels the sound upgrade at the Fortnightly Club would be a great benefit for the community.

The possible sale of the Bloebaum-Fuller building could also be discussed in a possible executive session in March.