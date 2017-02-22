Knox County Library Board – Fencing Proposal

The Knox County Library Board heard a proposal from real estate agent Heath Klein to improve a fenced-in parking lot near Seventh and Hart Streets. The area was used as a playground for the former Clark Middle School; since the school re-located, it has served as a parking lot. The Library’s Fortnightly Club is also near the fenced-in area.

Klein told the Library Board yesterday of his plans to tear down the fencing around the lot. He also urged the Library Board to join him in re-paving the lot. The work would consist of sealing and striping the pavement, along with the fence removal. Klein bellieves the final cost could be around nine-thousand dollars.

Board members decided to delay any action on the proposal for at least a month. They are also considering an executive session to better hash out their legal options on the property, as well as their liability. If all turns out well, the Board may act on the proposal at its regular session in March.