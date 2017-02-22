Twyla Dawn (Conover) Metz passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital with family by her side. Twyla was born April 9, 1933 in Flat Rock, IL. She was the sixth child of Clyde Conover and Elizabeth (Bess) Robb Conover Curry. She lost her father and brother when she was only three months old. At the age of nine Henry Todd Curry became Twyla’s stepfather and loved her as his own.

Twyla graduated from Robinson High School in 1950 and Varner’s Beauty School in 1951. On November 14, 1954, she married the love of her life Robert Lee Metz. They were blessed with four children Dawn Ellen, Carla Jo, Beth Ann and Alan Henry. In addition to raising her children, Twlya worked at the Knox County Recorder’s Office, Vincennes Savings and Loan and managed Aunt Tidy’s Bridal Salon on Main Street in Vincennes. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, camping and fishing. She was a member of Epsilon Psi Chapter of Delta Theta Tau Sorority and was baptized in the Christian faith.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather, three brothers and two sisters and her husband Robert Lee Metz. Surviving are her children Dawn and Dennis Atchley of Roscoe, IL, J. Scott and Carla Hendrix from Vincennes, IN, Gary and Beth Jenkins of Georgetown, KY, and Alan Metz of Vincennes, IN. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Andrew Ryan Pea, Megan Hendrix (Travis) Linneweber, Tasha (Alex Lasale) Atchley, Matthew Hendrix, Tyler Atchley, Sarah Jenkins and Lori Jenkins. Twyla was also blessed with five great grandchildren, Grayson Linneweber, Liam McFadden, Lauren Linneweber, Christian LaSala and Ella Atchley.

Visitation for Twyla’s family will be held at Goodwin Funeral Home Friday, February 24, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 11:00 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Pastor Kathy Stephens officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Vincennes chapter of Shop with a Cop, 501 Busseron St. or the Salvation Army coats for kids, 2300 N. Second St. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com