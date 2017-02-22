VU Student Excellence Awards

Eight Vincennes University students are the recipients of Indiana College and Career Awards for Excellence. The awards were presented February 17th in Indianapolis.

The award winners were Jonathan Anderson, Drew Brown, Chris Downey, Brock Fields, Kyle Freyberger, Eli Schnarr, Henry Steckler, and Jacob Rumsey. All eight won awards in various manufacturing, homeland security, and medical service areas.

Vincennes University themselves won two awards. The University was honored for its Advanced Internship in Manufacturing program, as well as for Advanced Manufacturing Automotive Technology course. The AIM program partners students with various industrial companies, while the AMAT program has carried a 100 percent job placement record for at least the last five years.

The technical awards program recognizes top-notch programs, students, and partnerships that benefit the State of Indiana.