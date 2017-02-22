WVCF Officers Attacked

Two correctional officers at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility were injured in an attack yesterday at the prison.

W-V-C-F officials claim 28 year-old Charles Conwell attacked Correctional Sergeant Christopher Holcomb and Officer Christopher Simmerman. Conwell allegedly struck Holcomb in the face with his fist, causing a fracture to Holcomb’s eye socket, as well as injuries to his knee and elbow. He was treated at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Correctional officer Chris Simmerman eventually subdued Conwell, but suffered a bump to his head. Simmerman was taken to Terre Haute’s Occupational Treatment as a precaution. Conwell was not injured.

Conwell has been placed in a restricted housing unit. Investigators believe Conwell may have been angry about a recent rules violation conduct report he recently received.

Conwell was serving a 110-year sentence for two murders in Marion County. His earliest release date would have been in 2065. Investigators are still considering charges related to the attack.