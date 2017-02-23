15 Properties Transferred to Vincennes, Bicknell for Redevelopment

Two county groups will have more property to develop following the transfer of some parcels from the Knox County Commissioners. Commissioners gave the rundown properties away rather than try to sell them again at a tax sale. Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook says the properties donated to the Bicknell Bulldog Development Corporation will be cleaned up as part of his city’s blight elimination program and most likely be given to adjoining property owners who will have to take care of the ground and pay taxes on it. Mayor Joe Yochum of Vincennes said the parcels donated to the city’s Redevelopment Commission will most likely be used by developer Myszak and Associates for the construction of new homes which will eventually be sold to local buyers and come back on the tax rolls. Myszak has applied for tax incentives to build a number of single family homes around Vincennes, but as yet has not received approval for those incentives.