238th Anniversary of Fort Sackville Capture Celebration Tomorrow

Officials at George Rogers Clark National Park are preparing for tomorrow’s 238th anniversary of the capture of Fort Sackville. The anniversary ceremony is planned for eleven a-m at the George Rogers Clark Memorial in downtown Vincennes. The actual capture date was February 25th, 1779; the anniversary date was moved up a day, since the 25th falls on a Saturday.

George Rogers Clark National Park chief ranger Joe Herron describes some of the activities planned for tomorrow’s event…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/23054351/NEW0002_Joe-Herron-cut-1_oq...-BUFFALO-TRACE_0-00-16.927.mp3

Herron knows the community strongly supports the annual celebration of the capture’s anniversary…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/23054354/NEW0003_Herron-cut-2_oq...-REGION-REALLY_0-00-14.289.mp3

After tomorrow’s event, the Vincennes Historical and Antiquarian Society will hold a luncheon at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club. David Ruckman will give a more detailed Buffalo Trace presentation as part of the luncheon. Luncheon tickets are available for 14 dollars through the Vincennes Historic and Antiquarian Society. The eleven a-m ceremony tomorrow at the Clark Memorial is free and open to the public.