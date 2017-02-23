90 Minute Discussion Leads to Delay on Highway Department Contract

The Commissioners discussed a possible contract between engineering firm RQAW and Knox County for the supply of a county highway superintendent last night. At times the meeting was civil and at other times loud and emotional even with citizens being escorted from the Circuit Court Room where the meeting was moved because of a large crowd.

Board president Kellie Streeter and Commissioner Trent Hinkle were generally for the concept hoping to work out details of the $120 Thousand Dollar per year contract for having the county highway department supervised by RQAW employee Greg Ellis. Commissioner Tim Ellerman was against the hiring of the firm – owned in part by former State Representative Troy Woodruff. Ellis – a former Engineer with the Indiana Department of Transportation answered questions about how the concept would work, commissioners countered and about a dozen citizens spoke their mind about the project. After an hour and a half of discussion, the contract was tabled and county Commissioners attorney Yvette Kirchoff was instructed to continue to work on details of the contract with RQAW. The highway department will remain under to direct supervision of the commissioners while the search for a way to more permanently manage the department continues.

(You can watch much of the meeting on our Facebook Page – W Z D M 9 2 1)