Foot Chase Leads to Arrest of Vincennes Man

Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man following a wrong-way chase on a Vincennes street.

Officers learned 35 year-old Alexander Dugas was driving the wrong way on Third Street. Dugas was stopped by police, who suspected he was operating while intoxicated. While a trooper was doing a field sobriety test, Dugas tried to escape from police. Dugas fled south in an alley between Third and Fourth Streets, before running west on Semiary Street and back onto Third Street. He was caught between some houses in the 600-block of North Third Street. A check of his blood-alcohol content registered point one-five– almost double the legal driving limit. Finally, Dugas was found to be operating without a legal drivers’ license.

Dugas was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.