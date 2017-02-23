Lawrenceville Defeated by Robinson in Illinois Tournament Play

The Lawrenceville Indians Had Their Basketball Season Come To An End Last Night As They Fell To Robinson, 66-55 In Semi Final Action At The Newton Class 2a Regional. Jacob Williams Topped The Lawrenceville Scoring With 18 Points And Bryce Winningham Added 16 As The Indians Wrap Up The Season With A 12-15 Record. Robinson Moves On To Play Marshall In The Regional Championship Game On Friday Night.

At The Flora Class 2a Regional, Edwards County Beat Fairfield 49-42. Edwards County Moves On To Play Mount Carmel For The Regional Crown Tomorrow Night.

The Number 22 Ranked Vincennes University Women’s Basketball Team Crushed Lincoln Trail College 71-40 At Robinson. Ladellia Maggett Led 23-4 Vu With 29 Points. Laurhen Pickett Had 18 Points And 9 Rebounds And Sheyanne Street Added 10 Points.

The 5th Ranked Vu Men’s Basketball Team Cruised By The Lincoln Trail Men’s Team 99-61. Isaiah Tisdale Toped The 26-1 Blazers With 24 Points. Chris Darrington Tossed In 19 Points And Nate Hansen Tallied 14. Both The Vu Women And Men’s Teams Are Back In Action On Saturday When They Host Southeastern Illinois In Basketball Doubleheader At The P.e. Complex. Play Begins With The Women’s Game At 5 With The Men’s Game To Follow.

The Oakland City University Men’s Basketball Team Improved To 17-7 With A 94-68 Win Over Robert Morris University-springfield. Andrew Scott Topped The Oaks With 22 Points. Logan Worthington Added 20 Points And Addison Waggler Chipped In With 11.