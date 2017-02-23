March Sixth Start Date Set for INDOT Repairs on Vincennes By-Pass

The Indiana Department of Transportation has set March sixth to restart work on two projects on the Vincennes by-pass. The work will restrict traffic on the bridge spanning the C-S-X railroad tracks near Old Wheatland Road, and at the U-S 41/50 tril-level split. Contractors will do small jobs in the two construction areas. The work includes installing center line reflectors, rumble strips, and pavement markings, as well as painting bridge components.

Traffic delays will be off and on, as work resumes on the project. Most of the restrictions will be during the work week; some will last three or four days at a time. Also, at times, Old Wheatland Road will closed as part of the projects. Further, during restricted times, loads over 17-feet wide will have to find an alternate route.

The work on the C-S-X overpass bridge and the tri-level split is expected to be completed by the end of June.