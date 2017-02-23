Money awarded for Housing Options

The State of Indiana has awarded $19.7 Million dollars in rental housing tax credits for 16 affordable housing developments around the state. While there were no Vincennes projects include in this round of funding, a local firm did receive credits for a project in Southeastern Indiana. Advantantix Development Corporation and Vincennes based Myszak and Palmer received over $1.7 Million dollars in credits for their planned project in Corydon. The Corydon School Senior Lofts will cost just $11 Million Dollars to complete in a similar fashion as the refurbishing of the Clark School building into Clark’s Crossing in Vincennes. Downtown Vincennes Developer INVIN had applied in this round of applications for a project call River View, which was not funded. That project, in conjunction with Myszak and Palmer would have taken 16 empty formerly blighted properties around Vincennes and placed new single family houses on them. In addition, the grain elevator on First Street would have been removed and a mix commercial and residential development constructed at that site. The future of both portions of the Vincennes project is unknown at this time.