Three County Teams in Action Tonight

Some Boys High School Basketball Action Is On Tap For Tonight With Three Knox County Teams Playing Their Regular Season Finales.

The 6-16 Vincennes Rivet Patriots Play Host To 4-17 White River Valley. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.

The 16-6 South Knox Spartans Plays Host To 17-5 Wood Memorial. Jv Is At 6;30 With Varsity Play At 8p. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

The 6-16 North Knox Warriors Play At 17-7 Loogootee. Jv Tips At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1fm.

This Week’s Edition Of The Josh Thompson Show Is Tonight Live From Hart Street Mcdonald’s Beginning At 6;3o On Wzdm 92.1fm.