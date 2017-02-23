VPD, Homeland Security Arrest Vincennes Man for Child Molesting

February 23, 2017 News Leave a reply
Like pic

Vincennes City Police and the Department of Homeland Security arrested a Vincennes man this morning for child molesting.
Officers responded to a home in the 12-hundred block of Upper Eleventh Street, and arrested 65 year-old Robert D. Like. Like is charged with the crime; no details of the arrest have been released at this time.
Like was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Tags: , , , , ,