Vincennes City Police and the Department of Homeland Security arrested a Vincennes man this morning for child molesting.
Officers responded to a home in the 12-hundred block of Upper Eleventh Street, and arrested 65 year-old Robert D. Like. Like is charged with the crime; no details of the arrest have been released at this time.
Like was booked into the Knox County Jail.
VPD, Homeland Security Arrest Vincennes Man for Child Molesting
