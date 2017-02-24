The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Vincennes man this morning following service of an Intimidation warrant.
Sheriff’s deputies found 32 year-old Kelsey Anthis in the 100-block of West Swartzel. Authorities found him wanted on the single count of intimidation, and booked him into Knox County Jail on ten-thousand dollars bond.
KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Vincennes Man
