LHS Ends Regular Season Tonight Against Evansville North

More Boys High School Basketball Action Is On Tap For Tonight;

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Put The Wraps On The Regular Season As They Host Evansville North At Alice Arena. The Alices Are 7-15 While North Is 5-16. Jv Is At 6:30 With Varsity Play At 8. You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1fm.

Elsewhere Tonight, Washington Hosts Evansville Memorial, North Daviess Hosts Eastern Greene, Barr-reeve Visits Bloomfield, Princeton Hosts Evansville Day, Gibson Southern Entertains North Posey, Shoals Hosts West Washington, Linton Visits Sullivan, Northeast Dubois Is At Forest Park, Southridge Hosts Boonville, Heritage Hills Is At Home With Perry Central, South Spencer Journeys To Tecumseh, Evansville Bosse Is At Evansville Reitz, Castle Hosts Jeffersonville, Evansville Central Travels To Indpls. Arlington. In Illinois, Regional Championship Games Are On Tap. Mount Carmel Will Play Edwards County For The Flora Class 2a Title. Robinson Will Play Marshall For The Newton Class 2a Regional Crown.