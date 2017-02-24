Mayor Yochum Confirms State of City for Monday Night

City officials have confirmed that Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum will give his State of the City address on Monday night. The address will happen immediately after the Vincennes City Council session that starts at six p-m Monday night. Both the Council meeting and the State of the City address, will be held in Council chambers at City Hall.

Mayor Yochum will review the City’s accomplishments last year, and review his priorities for this year. In previous statements, the Mayor has been upbeat about successes for the City in 2016, and is optimistic about the City’s prospects in 2017.

Both the State of the City address, and Council’s session before the Mayor’s speech, are open to the public.