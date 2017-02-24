Rivet Wins; NK, SK Both Lose in Boys’ Basketball Play Last Night

The Vincennes Rivet Patriots Wrapped Up Regular Season Play With A 48-36 Win Over Visiting White River Valley Last Night. The Patriots Led All The Way In The Contest. For The 7-16 Patriots, Colton Mouzin Tossed In 17 Points, Macaine Claycomb Had 10 And Jacob Anderson Added 9. Rivet Also Took The Jv Contest By A 47-39 Score. Rivet Begins Play At The Nroth Daviess Class A Sectional On Tuesday Night When They Take On Loogootee.

Wood Memorial Jumped Out To A 35-12 Halftime Lead And Never Looked Back In Handing South Knox A 69-36 Loss In The Spartans Regular Season Finale. Sam Downen Led South Knox With 13 Points. Brandon Fickling Had 9 And Gannon Bobe Added 7. The Spartans Finish The Regular Season Play At 16-7 And Will Play Eastern Greene In The Second Game On Tuesday Night At The Eastern Greene Class 2a Sectional. The South Knox Jv Finished Its Season With An 18-4 Record As They Beat Wood Memorial 51-32. Gabe Bobe Had 19 Points And Noah Thomas Added 10.

The North Knox Warriors Fell On The Road At Loogootee As The Host Lions Dropped The Warriors 60-44. Jesse Organ Led The Warriors With 16. Caden Fields Had 11. Tye Collins Led Loogootee With 19 And Griffin Spring Had 14. The Warriors Finish The Regular Season With A 6-17 Record. North Knox Begins Post Season Play At Week From Tonight As The Play The Winner Of Tuesday Night’s South Knox-eastern Greene Game At The Eastern Greeen Class 2a Sectional.