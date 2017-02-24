Third Annual Armor Bearers Conference This Weekend at North Knox High School

A group of men are getting together tonight and tomorrow in a time of spiritual reflection at the North Knox High School Auditorium. The event is the third-annual “Armor Bearers” conference.
Ed Gornall is helping head up the conference. He says the event is patterned after a more-famous nationwide Christian men’s program…
Gornall says the free conference is good for both churchgoers and those who have been out of church for a while…
Even though the conference is free, a love offering will be taken. Last year, the offering raised three-thousand dollars; the funds all went to local and national charities.