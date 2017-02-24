VCSC Kindergarten Roundup Set for April 6th

Kindergarten round-up for the Vincennes Community Schools will be held on Thursday, April sixth. The roundup for all four V-C-S-c elementaries will be held that evening form four to seven p-m.

The roundup registration will be at the elementary school your child will attend for the 2017-18 school year. The student to be enrolled must be preent. Parents must bring their child’s birth certificate, shots record, and proof of address. Children who turn five by August first of this year are eligible for kindergarten in the State of Indiana.

More roundup information is available by contacting the school your child will attend in the coming school year.