VEF to Hold “Bet on the Kids” Saturday Night in Vincennes

The Vincennes Education Foundation will hold a fund-raising “Bet on the Kids” night tomorrow night at Adams Coliseum. The casino-style evening will feature games of chance for fake dollars. That fake money will make the holder eligible for various prizes at the end of the night. Tickets are 25 dollars at the door on Saturday night.

The funds raised from the evening will benefit Vincennes Community Schools teachers. Eva Snapp is helping run “Bet On the Kids”; she says the V-E-F helps teachers– and students alike…

Mindy Deckard is also helping with “Bet on the Kids.” She gives some examples of project funding they can give to V-C-S-C teachers…

“Bet on the Kids” will begin tomorrow night at six p-m. The evening features a dinner catered by Bobe-B-Q; there will also be both silent and live auctions on various items throughout the evening.