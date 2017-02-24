Vincennes University to Host Summit Conference

Vincennes University’s Center for Research and Learning will host an Education Summit conference a week from today– Friday, March third. The workshop will start at nine a-m and last until three p-m.
V-U president Chuck Johnson says a couple of University faculty started the process to get educators together to educate each other…
Johnson says Ben Glenn, “The Chalk Guy,” will be the keynote speaker at the March Third conference…
The summit will also include various topic-related sessions for participation. Glenn’s keynote speech will be at noon.
The registration fee is 25 dollars.