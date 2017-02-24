VPD Arrest Vincennes Woman for Theft

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman overnight in the 13-hundred block of Perry.

Officers found 43 year-old Beth Bono wanted on a Knox Superior Court Two warrant for theft. The warrant was issued in December of last year.

Bono was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Lawrenceville woman this morning on a Lawrence County Illinois charge of aggravated DUI.

Officers stopped 42 year-old Angela Shoulders near the corner of Ninth and Seminary. Shoulders was booked into the Knox County Jail, pending transport to Lawrence County, Illinois to face the warrant.