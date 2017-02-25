Saying Farewell: A Well Known Local Public Address Announcer is Calling It A Career

It’s not everyday that a legend behind the mic hangs it up. This Tuesday will be the last time Doug Carroll will be officially on duty as the Public Address Announcer.

Carroll’s voice is well known, not only as the Voice of the Blazers in the PE Complex, but the color analyst for Rivet Radio and a member of the Friday Preview Show on 97.7 WAOV. He also writes a weekly column in the Vincennes Sun-Commercial. Carroll has been the PA Announcer at Vincennes University for more than 30 years. Our Dustin Fuller had the chance to sit down and have a conversation prior to the mens game against Southeastern Illinois.

Dustin – How long have you been involved with PA Announcing

Doug – Men 30 years, Women 31 years, back when i started the Sports Information Department at VU. I was asked by the coach of the women’s team to do the lineups and I just did it. There was a girl named Gina Nowicki, so I just started, I said Gina Nowicki, that’s a great name to announce. I said yeah, I’ll do if the girls. The next year, Coach Dan Sparks ask me to do it for the men, just the lineups, since Gus Stevens was the SID for the men’s basketball team, he did the games, bud didn’t do the Chicago Bulls Style Intro. When Gus retired, I took over both jobs

Dustin – Over the 30 years, what are some of your favorite memories.

Doug – Eric Williams probably. Everyone talks about Shawn Marion, but my favorite was a guy by the name of Eric Williams who went to play on 10 years in the NBA. Pretty much like Shawn (Marion) did, but just the greatest guy. Of course Shaun Marion. One year was really cool because Allegheny College out of Maryland came in. They had Steve Francis who went played NBA come in. For me, there was a lot of them, but Eric Williams was always my favorite player. He was just fantastic. Probably the best memory I had was I got to go out to Hutchison, Kansas twice, one year was the Runner Up team coached by Dan Sparks. I also got to travel to Texas and Kansas with the Women’s team. Monique Williams was a woman, she was the leading scorer for the NJCAA while at VU. While her and Eric are not related, but are my two favorite VU players of All Time.

Dustin – What are you going to miss once you put the mic down that final time?

Doug – I don’t know. Maybe when you have a good game and get a big bucket, you can take that name out a little longer, you can do something to get the crowd into it. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to trade the scorers table for the bleachers. I haven’t been able to be a fan of the Trailblazers for over 31 years now. Next year, I’ll actually be a fan, helping the coaches coach and referees reforee. I think 30 years for one person is plenty. Time for a new voice, time for something different. Get the crowds involved and coming back out. In a town of 18,000 to see this type of talent locally, there is just nothing like it around here. Maybe the other thing I will miss is the way i’m go out. VU and Wabash Valley are some of the greatest games ever. I’m telling you, it’s not just the players, but it’s the fans in the stands. Think of it as like a Lincoln/Jasper game, Barr-Reeve/Loogootee, Rivet/Washington Catholic.

Dustin – Speak of Knox County Athletes, Lexi Vieck plays for Wabash Valley. She was a local athlete at North Knox.

Doug – It’ll be great to see Lexi. I’ve seen Lexi. I’ve known her since she was an infant, so I’ve watched her grow up. To see her here, her mom and dad will be here, her grandparents will be here and it’s just going be fun and special to see Lexi come in. That’s one thing i have really come to enjoy, some of the local players who did not play at VU come to go somewhere else and come to play. That’s going to be kind of neat. I’m going to see Lexi Vieck along with seeing Wabash Valley and VU. What better way to go out?

Dustin – For someone who is maybe thinking about pursuing a Public Address Announcing gig, what advice would you give?

Doug – I would just bring enthusiasm, be enthusiastic. I don’t care if VU is up by 10 or down by 20, be enthusiastic the whole game. Just do the best you can. Just kind of make it entertainment along with the basketball game. Hopefully the person that does this will be different from me and be entertaining so people get a different thing to react to. Sometimes, VU fans tend to sit there because the see such great basketball. I hope they make it fun, especially for those who don’t get to come to games all the time. Special weekends, like family weekends or homecoming may be the only time that some people come to games, so as long as that person is energetic, and really they show they like doing it. If they do well, it may be another 30 years before they will be searching again.

Officials with VU honored Carroll for his years of service during the halftime of the VU Men’s game against Southeastern Illinois. Also at the half, VU honored Lady Blazers Head Coach, Harry Meeks for reaching the 600 win club with a win earlier this season. On Tuesday, VU will host a men’s and women’s double header with Wabash Valley College of Mount Carmel. The women get under way at 5 with the men to follow.