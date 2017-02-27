14 Teams Combine to Raise Funds for Adult Literacy

Fourteen quiz teams got together over the weekend to raise funds for adult learners across Knox County. The teams competed in the annual Cargill Literacy Bowl at Shircliff Auditorium at Vincennes University.

Knox County Library director Emily Bunyan says the whole event is about literacy awareness…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/27060136/NEW0008_Emily-Bunyan-cut-1_oq...-LEARN-TO-READ_0-00-13.061.mp3

Bunyan says it is really hard to figure the exact number of adults in Knox County who are illiterate…