14 Teams Combine to Raise Funds for Adult Literacy

Fourteen quiz teams got together over the weekend to raise funds for adult learners across Knox County. The teams competed in the annual Cargill Literacy Bowl at Shircliff Auditorium at Vincennes University.
Knox County Library director Emily Bunyan says the whole event is about literacy awareness…
Bunyan says it is really hard to figure the exact number of adults in Knox County who are illiterate…
The event winner this year was the John Rodgers team. In past years, the team has been known as the Phi Delta Kappa team; this year though, they were re-named in honor of the late John Rodgers. Rodgers had been a member of the P-D-K team for the first 24 Quiz Bowl events.