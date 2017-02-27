Dugger Man Injured in ATV Accident

Indiana Conservation Officers say a Sullivan County man was injured Saturday afternoon in an ATV accident at the Interlake State Recreational Area in Warrick County.

Authorities say 25-year-old Reuben Rodriquez of Dugger lost control of his ATV while riding up a steep hill.

The ATV came down on Rodriquez and continued to flip down the hill several times.

He was Life Flighted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Evansville where he was treated for internal injuries.

Conservation officers say Rodriguez was wearing a helmet at the time.