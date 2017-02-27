Ethan J. Street, 26, of Bruceville, passed away on Sunday February 26, 2017 at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

He was born on July 27, 1990 in Vincennes to Chip and Lori (Haaff) Street.

Ethan graduated from North Knox and loved his family and friends. He loved his Native American Heritage and enjoyed playing his Native American flute. His other enjoyments were listening to music, attending rock concerts, playing guitar, four wheeling, riding go-carts, cruising in his mustang, hunting, and roller skating.

Surviving are his parents, Chip and Lori Haaff of Bruceville; his grandparents, Elaine Street of Vincennes, and Sandra Sue Haaff of Bruceville; along with several cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Robert Curtis Street; and grandparents, Robert W. Street, and Jim Curtis Haaff.

A Celebration of Ethan’s Life will be at 10:00 am Friday March 3, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Fanconi Anemia Research. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com