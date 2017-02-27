IBA Girls’ Teams Involved in Vincennes Shootout

A Lot Of Area Girls Iba Basketball Teams Were In Action Over The Weekend As The Participated In The Vincennes Shootout On The Wabash Tournament. The Vincennes 7th Grade Team Won Its Age Group With Wins Over Washington And Evansville Mater Dei In Going 4 And Oh In Their Action. Topping The Scoring For The Four Games Was Dani Kroeger With A Total Of 65 Points. Chloe Cardinal Had 51 And Emma Connor Added 24.

The Vincennes 7th Grade Team Went Two And Two In The Tourney Play With Wins Over North Central And South Knox But Lost To Mater Dei And Sulllivan. Leading The Scoring For The Weekend Was Maycee Lange With 65 Points. Kali Haynes Had 27 Points And Callie Foster Had 22.

The South Knox 7th Grade Girls Went 1-2 On The Weekend With A Win Over Pike Central And Losses To North Knox And Washington. For The Weekend, Macie Couchenour Had A Total Of 27 Points. Jordyn Derouin Had 16 And Sydney Riker 12.

The North Knox Fifth Grade Girls Went 3-1 And Finished Runnerup In The Their Age Group. North Knox Had Wins Over Vincennnes, Evansville Central And Southknox Before Losing In Two Overtimes To Evansville Central In The Title Game. For The Weekend, Madison Mccory Topped North Knox With 60 Points. Lucy Sheren Had 16 And Reagan Jones Had 14.

The Vincennes University Baseball Team Dropped Its Home Opener To Olney Central 6-1 At Jerry Blemker Field Yesterday. Pete Wissell Took The Loss On The Mound. At The Plate, Nathan Forest, Chance Bodine, Garrett Wolfe, Devan Franz, And Clay Druin All Had Basehits For Vu. The Blazer Baseball Team Is Back In Action On Friday When They Host South Suburban In A 3pm Ballgame.