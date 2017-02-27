Mary Katherine “Katie” Moyes, 93, moved her residence on February 25, 2017 to the most magnificent address you could imagine at the request of our Lord. There she had a long awaited reunion with her husband of 48 years, Charles J. “Chuck” Moyes. She was born on February 4, 1924 to Henson and Nina (Bateman) Morris. Katie lived her life making a difference in her family and friend’s lives as well as the lives of others. Her red hair and attitude demanded fun to surround her. She loved working at the Historic Gimbel’s Department Store in Vincennes. Later she found her calling in the nursing field. She was always the perfect host, serving meals anytime of the day or night. Surviving Katie are her children Tim Moyes (Debi) Vincennes; Rita Moyes-Vandiver (Randy) Evansville, IN; and brother, Bill Morris (Kathy); grandchildren: Michelle Moyes, Katherine (Katie) Vandiver, Sarah Bratcher (Mike), Michael Zach Vandiver, Tim C. Moyes, Keexia Osborne, Meilin Osborne; great-grandchildren: Dora, Addison, Jordan, Jayce, Gage. Many nieces and nephews are included. Predeceasing her were her husband Charles J. Moyes (Chuck); parents, Henson and Nina (Bateman) Morris; brother, Robert (Bob) Morris (Faye); brother, Phillip (Bud) Morris (Sue); sister, Georgie Stevens. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Heritage Center for all the love they shared with “Mary” as they knew her. To see her full obituary visit the funeral home’s website or Facebook. A gathering to celebrate her love for God, family and friends will be conducted Wednesday March 1, 2017 at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Ron Barnes officiating where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Charles. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Albion Fellows Bacon Center, P.O. Box 3164, Evansville, IN 47731. Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com