Morning Fire Destroys Garage in Vincennes

A morning fire destroyed a garage in an alley behind a home in the 700-block of North Sixth Street in vincennes.

Around three-30 a-m, City firemen were called to the garage owned by Sonya Stephens. Firemen found the garage covered in flames; they were able to put out the fire within 30 minutes of arrival. The blaze destroyed both the garage and a vehicle inside the structure. No one was injured in the fire.

Fire crews have not determined a cause for the fire at this point. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office will be called in to investigate the case.