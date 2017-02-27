Sectional Season Begins for Indiana Teams on Tuesday

The Real Season Begins This Week For Indiana Boys High School Basketball Teams As Sectionals Get Underway Tomorrow Night.

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Will Open Up Play Tomorrow Night At The Washington Class 3a Sectional When The Y Take On Southridge. The Alices Are 8-15 While The Raiders Are 5-18. The Two Teams Did Not Meet During The Regular Season. The Game Will Tipoff Tomorrow Night Around 7:30 And You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1fm. The First Game At Washington Will Tipoff At 6p And Will Match Washington Against Jasper. Both Teams Are 16-6 On The Season.

South Knox Will Open Up Tournament Play In The Second Game At The Eastern Greene Class 2a Sectional. The 16-7 Spartans Will Take On 13-10 Eastern Greene At Around 7:30. The First Game At Eastern Greene Tomorrow Night Will Match 21-2 Barr-reeeve Against 20-4 Linton Stockton.

There Is Just One Game On Tap Tomorrow Night At The North Daviess Class A Sectional. At 6p, 7-16 Vincennes Rivet Will Take On 18-7 Loogootee.

Tomorrow Night’s Winners Will Move On To Semi Final Action At Their Respective Sectionals On Friday Night.

While The Boys Tournament Begins Tomorrow Night The Indiana Girls Basketball Tournament Wrapped Up Over The Weekend With Four Schools Laying Claim To State Championships. Wood Memorial Grabbed The Class A Title, Eastern Pekin Won The Class 2a Crown, South Bend St. Joseph Was The Class 3a Winner And Homestead Wrapped Up The Girls Class 4a State Title.