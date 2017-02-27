State of City Address Highlights Meeting Agenda Tonight

Various meetings are planned for this fourth Monday in February.

The Vincennes Board of Works will meet first at five p-m at Vincennes City Hall. The big items on the Board of Works agenda is bid openings for a new City Fire truck and for the City Police station rehabilitation.

Vincennes City Council will meet at six p-m. Council faces a light agenda, with various financial measures on the docket. After Council’s meeting, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum will deliver his State of the City address. That speech is planned immediately following the end of the City Council meeting.

The Vincennes Community School Board will meet at seven p-m tonight at Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary. The Board will consider a couple of agreements with Good Samaritan Hospital, and two grant applications with the Lilly Foundation.

All of the sessions are open to the public.