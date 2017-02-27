The United Way of Knox County has reached 88 percent of its goal of 275-thousand dollars for community use. United Way of Knox County president Mark Hill feels like that funding is sufficient to help donor organizations…
Hill also knows some money from other county United Way fund drives will come back to the United Way of Knox County as well…
Preparations are also underway for the coming fund drive later this year. Hill says part of this year’s campaign will be a 50-thousand dollar Lilly grant opportunity.
United Way of Knox County Reaches 88 Percent of Goal
