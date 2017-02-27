United Way of Knox County Reaches 88 Percent of Goal

The United Way of Knox County has reached 88 percent of its goal of 275-thousand dollars for community use. United Way of Knox County president Mark Hill feels like that funding is sufficient to help donor organizations…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/27060129/NEW0006_Mark-Hill-cut-1_oq..-CONTRIBUTED-HERE_0-00-19.775.mp3

Hill also knows some money from other county United Way fund drives will come back to the United Way of Knox County as well…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/27060130/NEW0007_Hill-cut-2_oq..-LAST-YEAR_0-00-06.844.mp3

Preparations are also underway for the coming fund drive later this year. Hill says part of this year’s campaign will be a 50-thousand dollar Lilly grant opportunity.