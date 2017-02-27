VPD Arrest Two Men After Their Location in Vacant Home

Vincennes City Police arrested two people last night after finding them in a vacant home in the 700-block of North Ninth Street.
Officers found 23 year-old Nathaniel Wininger and 20 year-old Cole King at the home without permission of the owner. A further search turned up marijuana in their possession.
Both Wininger and King are charged with possession of marijuana, and with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Further, Wininger was wanted for two warrants– a 2012 charge for failure to appear, and a 2013 warrant for probation violation. Both warrants are out of Knox Superior Court Two.
Both Wininger and King were booked into the Knox County Jail.
