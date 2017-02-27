Washington Man Arrested on Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man Sunday on a warrant for a petition to revoke a suspended sentence.

29-year-old James Booher was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington Police arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Adams of Washington Sunday for Operating While Intoxicated, OWI Endangerment, and OWI with a Prior Conviction.

Adams is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 29-year-old Zachary Gerber of Washington Sunday for being a Habitual Traffic Offender.

Gerber was released from jail on $2,500 bond.

193 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.