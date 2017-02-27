William K. (Bill) Cockerham, 63 of Lawrenceville, IL passed away on February 27, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Bill was born on June 5, 1953 the son of Dale L. and Delores (Baker) Cockerham. He worked for Golden Rule Insurance Company for the last thirty years in the Claims Department. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam, and he later served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Lawrenceville Moose.

Bill is survived by his wife of thirty- nine years, Marianne (Vaughn) Cockerham, his two constant companions Dylan and Jessie; a brother Robert D. Cockerham and his wife Debby of Evansville, IN; a sister Sandra L. Cockerham and her spouse B.J. Davis of Indianapolis, IN, Karen Cockerham and her significant other, Tony Jarrell of Vincennes, Sharon Conrad of San Francisco, CA, Amy Kaiser and her husband Tony of Vincennes; his sister-in-law Connie Lackey of Portage, IN; four nephews, five nieces, and their spouses and children. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be private family services at Bill’s wishes at a later date. On line condolences may be sent to Bill’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society or the Vincennes Animal Shelter.