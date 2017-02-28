Bicknell City Police arrested a Bicknell woman yesterday following her location at the Casey’s lot in Bicknell.
Officers found 62 year-old Cathy Moore wanted on a two-count theft warrant issued from Knox Superior Court One. Court officials issued the warrant on Moore a week ago.
Moore was booked into Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars’ cash bond.
Bicknell City Police Arrest Bicknell Woman on Theft Warrant
Bicknell City Police arrested a Bicknell woman yesterday following her location at the Casey’s lot in Bicknell.