Bid Opening Set for Thursday on Tecumseh-Harrison Renovation Project

It’s a busy week for folks connected with the Vincennes Community Schools. This Thursday bids will be opened for the continued refurbishing of Tecumseh-Harrison School. Bids for five different areas of the restoration have been received and will be publically opened at 2 pm Thursday at the Schools’ Administration Center. Bids will be awarded and the next phase of work at Tecumseh-Harrison will begin the day after school is out this May and continue through July of 2018. In a related matter, Rochelle Gardner of Garmong Construction reported to the School Board that the roof work at Franklin Elementary has been completed.