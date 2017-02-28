Harold Wayne Barmes, 78, of Vincennes, passed away February 21, 2017 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born May 3, 1938 in Vincennes to Johnny and Gladys (Gremore) Barmes

Harold had worked at Hamilton Glass and served his country in the Navy.

Surviving are his children, Sherry (Rodney) Smith of Madison, IN, Tony (Rosita) Barmes of Littleton, CO, Eric (Nancy) Barmes of Virginia Beach, VA, and Jason Barmes of Vincennes; his brothers, Johnny Barmes of Michigan, Larry Barmes of Evansville, and Morris (Marie) Barmes of Monroe City; his companion, Carlene Harrison of Vincennes; his grandchildren, Katelyn Barmes and Jessica Snyder; and his great grandchildren, Colter Yochum, Kindall Yochum, Kaleigh Yochum, and Mia Green.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Max Barmes; and two grandchildren, Chandra Michelle Snyder, and Joshua Barmes.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Mitchell officiating. Visitation will be from Noon until the service. Online condolences may be made atwww.goodwinfamilyfh.com