Indiana House Republicans Pass State Budget Version; Senate to Consider It Next

The Indiana House voted Monday to approve a $15 billion budget proposed by House Republicans.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The two-year spending plan increases school spending three-percent over that time, and raises cigarette taxes a dollar a pack.

The near-party line vote is just the start of the process — a final budget won’t be approved until the end of the legislative session in April.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Kenley has already signaled he’s skeptical of the cigarette tax hike because it’s not a reliable funding source.

Democrats charge the plan is too stingy, especially for schools.

Indianapolis Representative Greg Porter says 200 school districts would see their funding go down next year, or go up by less than one-percent.