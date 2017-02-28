Mayor Yochum Sets Optimistic Tone in State of City Address

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum recapped a very successful 2016 during last night’s State of the City address. Yochum made the annual speech immediately following the City Council session at City Hall.

Mayor Yochum started last night’s address by praising the completion of the Vincennes City Riverwalk…

The Mayor also mentioned the completion of the Kimmel Road project…

The City saw slight increases in the General Fund, Riverboat Fund, and Community Development Fund. The TIF– or Tax-Increment Financing– account saw a significant increase over last year, while the EDIT fund was lower than last year. The decrease was due to work on City paving, and assistance for the City Fire Department.

Mayor Yochum aslso unveiled proposals for two new programs, and hopes for progress on another, during his annual State of the City address. The Mayor made the speech last night at City Hall.

The Mayor laid out a fitness program for possible future use, called Fitness Fridays. Yochum says various activities will put the focus on fitness…