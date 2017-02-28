Paul E. Parker, 80, of Monroe City, IN, passed away at Amber Manor in Petersburg, IN, on February 28, 2017.

Paul had worked with his father as a bulldozer operator. He later worked as a coal miner, and retired from South Knox School Corporation, where he was a custodian and school bus driver. Paul was a member of the Monroe City Church of God, and had served in the US Army.

Born June 21, 1936, in Harrison Township in Knox County, IN, he was the son of Spencer and Ella (Lahayne) Parker. His parents and a grandson preceded him.

Surviving is his wife, Judy (Krause) Parker; his children, Paula Bohannon and her husband, Tony, of Evansville, IN, Jeffrey Parker and his wife, Ann, of Georgia, Barry Parker and his wife, Candice, of Winslow, IN and Amy Gault and her husband, Chris, of Apple Valley, MN; sisters, Marsha Adams of Texas, Esther Pancake of Otwell, IN, and Martha Pipes of Petersburg, IN; twelve grandsons and three granddaughters; and several great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit with Paul’s family from 11:30 – 1:30 at the Monroe City First Church of God on Friday. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Petersburg, IN. Goodwin Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Knox Education Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family through goodwinfamilyfh.com.