A fire yesterday did some damage to a vacant house in the 23-hundred block of Navajo Drive.
Vincennes Township firemen found the fire in the kitchen of the structure, and kept it from spreading. The house was across the street from the Township Fire Department’s location in the Fort Knox subdivision.
No dollar amount of damage has been totaled yet from the fire. Crews are still investigating the fire’s cause.
Small Fire Damages Kitchen of Vacant Home in Fort Knox Subdivision
